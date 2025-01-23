Q1 EPS Forecast for Sify Technologies Decreased by Analyst

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

