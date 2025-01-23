Brokers Issue Forecasts for Potbelly FY2026 Earnings

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Potbelly Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity

Potbelly stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $327.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, major shareholder David Nierenberg acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at $941,441.54. This represents a 8.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $291,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

