American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $17,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

