What is Cormark’s Estimate for LAAC FY2026 Earnings?

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2025

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst S. Gill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

NYSE LAAC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 350,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth $49,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.