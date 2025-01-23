What is Cormark’s Estimate for LAAC FY2026 Earnings?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst S. Gill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

NYSE LAAC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 350,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth $49,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

