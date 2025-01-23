What is Cormark’s Estimate for LAAC FY2026 Earnings?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst S. Gill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
NYSE LAAC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.79.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
