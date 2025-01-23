Analysts Set Expectations for ACRS FY2025 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACRS. Leerink Partners raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 187.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 216,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,567.50. This represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

