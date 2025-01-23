FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ADENTRA Issued By Raymond James

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

