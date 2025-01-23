Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AKRO FY2025 Earnings

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.70) for the year. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share.

AKRO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

AKRO opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15).

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $265,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 108,366 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $3,438,453.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,881.41. The trade was a 15.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $28,480.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,847.82. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

