Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts ADMA Biologics FY2025 Earnings

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after buying an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,858,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 251.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.