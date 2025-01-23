Q4 EPS Forecast for L3Harris Technologies Cut by Analyst

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

