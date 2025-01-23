Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

ARDT stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $28,724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,428,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $22,897,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,839,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,119,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

