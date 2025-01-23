Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Alphabet FY2025 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

