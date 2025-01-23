Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.50.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$115.19 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$114.19.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

