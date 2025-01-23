Scotiabank Lowers StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.25

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.70 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC set a C$5.00 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.62.

TSE:SVI opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.89.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$78.96 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,930.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,858. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

