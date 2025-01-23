Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) received a C$23.00 price objective from analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCL.A. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.21.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$13.14 and a 1-year high of C$18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

