Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.44. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 74,410 shares traded.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
