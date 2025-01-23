Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.44. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 74,410 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,882 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

