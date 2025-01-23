John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $12.90. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 74,353 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
