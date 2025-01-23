John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $12.90. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 74,353 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 550,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

