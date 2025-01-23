IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IMRIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. IMRIS shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

IMRIS Trading Up 9,900.0 %

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR).

