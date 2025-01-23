JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. 246,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 202,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
JIADE Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
About JIADE
JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JIADE
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for JIADE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JIADE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.