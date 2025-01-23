Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $3.49. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 175,608 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQNS

Sequans Communications Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned 11.60% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.