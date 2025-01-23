Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$152.55 and traded as high as C$162.65. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$159.62, with a volume of 322,191 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

