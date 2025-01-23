Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.05 and traded as high as C$42.50. Keyera shares last traded at C$42.41, with a volume of 930,262 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

