TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 89,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 51,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

TOYO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of TOYO

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOYO stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.94% of TOYO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About TOYO

Toyo is a machine and tool trading company with a history that spans over 60 years. From our base in Aichi prefecture, we have expanded our business throughout Japan—from Hokkaido to Kyushu—and globally into areas such as North and Central America, Europe and Asia.

