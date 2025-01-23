Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $20.24. Marcus shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 188,786 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $631.39 million, a PE ratio of -58.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.35%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

