Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Trading 4.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 56,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 41,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.