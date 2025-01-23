Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $12.97. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 196,605 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

