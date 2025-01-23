Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.34. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 957,498 shares.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.