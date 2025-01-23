Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.34. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 957,498 shares.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

