Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.02 and traded as high as $110.36. Nelnet shares last traded at $110.07, with a volume of 36,533 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $272,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 109,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,846,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

