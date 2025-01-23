Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.86. Pixelworks shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 330,561 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Pixelworks Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $30,994.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,482. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Featured Stories

