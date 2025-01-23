Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44. 192,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,110,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

