Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.75 ($8.11) and traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.11). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 652.20 ($8.03), with a volume of 17,828,998 shares changing hands.

Prudential Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 638.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 658.75. The stock has a market cap of £17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,717.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.