Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.29.

Shares of DBM opened at C$8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.08. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.96.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

