Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.