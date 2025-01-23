Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.11.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy
Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
SU opened at C$56.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$42.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.