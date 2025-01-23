Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $21.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.