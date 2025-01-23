Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -144.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,853,000 after acquiring an additional 639,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

