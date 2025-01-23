Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. The trade was a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 6,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra by 5.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

