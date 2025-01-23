Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Tronox has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,805,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,321,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 109.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,212,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

