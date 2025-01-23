Piper Sandler Lowers WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $31.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WaFd has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in WaFd by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,318,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in WaFd by 21.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 253,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

