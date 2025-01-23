Cormark Has Positive Forecast for TSE:DLC FY2025 Earnings

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dominion Lending Centres in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Dominion Lending Centres’ FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.15 million.

