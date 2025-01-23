Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Maplebear FY2025 Earnings

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maplebear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($20.86) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $921,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,047,510.42. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $92,261.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,660.92. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,244 shares of company stock worth $4,383,809. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Maplebear by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

