Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cytokinetics FY2025 Earnings

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.75) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Shares of CYTK opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics
In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $378,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,497.20. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $20,520,653.28. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
