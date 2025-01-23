Stifel Nicolaus Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $223.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.58.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $192.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,442,000 after buying an additional 804,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after acquiring an additional 436,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.