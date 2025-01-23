Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Belite Bio FY2025 Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belite Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark upped their price objective on Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Belite Bio Stock Up 1.2 %

BLTE opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of -1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 103.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

