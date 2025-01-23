Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy FY2025 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Etsy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,477.50. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Etsy by 152.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 264,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Etsy by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.