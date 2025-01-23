Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognex FY2025 Earnings

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,118.24. This represents a 49.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

