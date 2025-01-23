Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Elutia FY2025 Earnings

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elutia in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elutia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.
Elutia Trading Down 0.9 %
Elutia stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Elutia has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
