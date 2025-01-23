Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Elutia FY2025 Earnings

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elutia in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elutia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Elutia stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Elutia has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elutia by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elutia by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elutia by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 63,047 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Elutia by 9.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 76,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elutia by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 145,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

