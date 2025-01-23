Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on EVgo FY2025 Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EVgo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $939.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 17,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $75,077.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,989.60. This trade represents a 56.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $856,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. This represents a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,184,104 shares of company stock worth $115,932,044. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 31.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

