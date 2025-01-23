Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Ardelyx FY2025 Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 328.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 29.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $161,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at $914,015.20. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 199,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,937,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,669,447.35. This trade represents a 11.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 218,358 shares of company stock worth $1,189,516 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

