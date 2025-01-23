Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRVS FY2025 Earnings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

CRVS stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 441.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 102,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

