FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CIGI Issued By Raymond James

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 67.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Colliers International Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

